House GOPer confronted with deep cuts his state will face under Kevin McCarthy's budget

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" to praise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for getting his budget proposal passed by a very slim margin, a member of his caucus was confronted by host Dana Bash about how the proposal will hurt his own constituents.

Minority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) was on to make the case that it is up to President Joe Biden to meet with McCarthy to resolve their differences which led the CNN host to dig into the details of how the proposed budget will impact the state he represents

"Let me quickly look deep inside what you did get passed this past week," Bash began. "The bill would cut all nondefense discretionary funding by 22% -- that is a lot of money and I want you to look at what the administration would say it would mean for your home state of Minnesota."

Putting a graphic up, she continued, "Thousands would lose food, rental assistance, and they would pay more for college. Outpatient VA appointments for veterans could be cut. This will make a big difference if, what you want, this bill actually would become law. A big difference in the lives of Americans, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. What do you say to them?"

"Well, I actually challenge it," Emmer bristled. "You know, you've got a president who was just told by the Washington Post that his claims on the deficit get 22 Pinocchios."

"They're just not true and what you just said is just not true either," he accused. "You should scrutinize what the administration is talking about."

