Trump's lawyers handed Jack Smith a 'roadmap' to their Mar-a-Lago defense strategy: legal expert

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" a former prosecutor claimed Donald Trump's lawyers have inadvertently tipped off special counsel Jack Smith to their defense strategy should charges be filed over the stolen documents recovered by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.

Reacting to a report that Trump attorneys sent a letter to House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) asking the GOP-led House take over the federal investigation into the document, Charles Coleman Jr. noted the letter included how they view their client's innocence which would give Smith's office a heads-up of how to present their case.

"Is this Trump setting up his legal defense for an imminent indictment from Jack Smith?" host Phang prompted.

"I would think so," Coleman replied. "I think they are trying to basically stave off the notion of an indictment with a last-ditch effort to try and make a homerun, if you will, to avoid Jack Smith moving forward in front of a grand jury and indicting him."

"I think it is very interesting though from a lawyer's perspective to see them lay out their entire defense basically before this is even happened," he added. "It is right there. So if you are looking at that, and you are thinking about how you are going to prosecute this case, you have just given Jack Smith a roadmap into what you do need to cover during the grand jury presentation to make sure, not only that you are able to get an indictment, but then how you are going to structure your prosecution."

"It will be interesting to see, moving forward, if he is indicted for this, which I do believe he will be, how that impacts Jack Smith's presentation of the case and, ultimately, their theory of how they move forward," he added.

