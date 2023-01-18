Kevin McCarthy appears 'complicit' in helping George Santos 'defraud' voters: Dem lawmaker

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) on Tuesday charged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) with being "complicit" in helping Rep. George Santos (R-NY) defraud voters in his district.

During an appearance on Chris Hayes' show on MSNBC, Goldman said he found it hard to believe that neither McCarthy nor Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) had any notion about the myriad of lies that Santos told before they were exposed by the New York Times and other media outlets.

Among other things, Goldman noted that McCarthy continued providing support to Santos even after several of Santos' own campaign aides resigned after they conducted a background check on him that revealed multiple fabrications.

Goldman also ripped McCarthy for continuing to support Santos even after he discovered that one of Santos' staffers had impersonated his chief of staff during a fundraising phone call.

"He has yet to address exactly what lies he knew, and the more that he goes on, refusing to address this, leads any logical, rational person to infer naturally that he knew a lot more that he's letting on, and that he may have absolutely been complicit in Santos' web of deception," Goldman charged.

Goldman also said that he didn't particularly care about McCarthy giving Santos committee assignments on the grounds that the New York Republican should simply be ousted from Congress all together.

"He completely defrauded the voters of his district in order to get elected," he said. "He does not belong in Congress. That is the issue. If he's in congress, whether he's on a committee or not, is beside the point."

Watch the video below or at this link.