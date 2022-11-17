'The hatred for Kevin McCarthy is palpable': WaPo reporter explains why knives are out for GOP leader
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook.

Republicans appear to have won a narrow House majority, but minority leader Kevin McCarthy faces a real challenge in becoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The California Republican has been working behind the scenes to secure the votes he'll need to take charge of the chamber, but Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemamany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that other GOP lawmakers despise him.

"Kevin McCarthy faces a Sisyphean task if he ultimately does become Speaker, which seems inevitable, but is going to be a hurdle in the next few weeks as he's trying to get from 188 votes of support, behind closed doors during the leadership elections that we saw earlier this week, to the number 218," Alemany said. "The hatred for Kevin McCarthy amongst his ranks is palpable, amongst certain House Freedom Caucus members."

GOP lawmakers plan to announce a slew of investigations aimed at President Joe Biden, his family and his administration, and others that appear to be retribution for inquiries into former President Donald Trump and his allies.

READ MORE: Morning Joe marvels at Herschel Walker's latest speech: 'Rambling incoherence taken to Olympian levels'

"But as for today, actually I'm keeping an eye not just on Republicans who are going to be making announcements on investigations," Alemany said. "One of the only things a lot of Republicans can agree on now, you're going to have Jim Jordan and James Comer, ranking members likely to become the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee, announce some of those investigations into various targets, many of them quite political this morning. We're going to be hearing a big announcement from Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi later today, unclear what that's going to be exactly, but I do think that we're going to want to tune into the House floor at some point when she does come to speak at 2 p.m. and address her members."

Watch the video below or at this link.

11 17 2022 06 19 14 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video