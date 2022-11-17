Marjorie Taylor Greene 'extracted a promise' from Kevin McCarthy to investigate treatment of Capitol rioters: NYT
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republicans now have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives -- and the party's hardliners are now reportedly intent on collecting their pound of flesh in exchange for their cooperation.

The New York Times reports that a group of Republicans including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week "extracted a promise that their leaders would investigate Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Justice Department for their treatment of defendants jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."

Greene and her allies have often compared the jailed Capitol rioters to political prisoners, even though they violently broke into the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, while chanting for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to block the peaceful transfer of power.

It is unclear at the moment why Pelosi would be part of an investigation into the treatment of the rioters, many of whom made her the target of their violent threats as they were storming the Capitol.

Republicans on Wednesday clinched the 218 seats in the House of Representatives that are needed to form a majority, although it is unclear still how big this majority will be.

As of this writing, NBC News is projecting that Republicans will hold 221 seats in the House, while Democrats will hold 214.

