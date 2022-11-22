Ex-Trump aide tells The View she doubts Kevin McCarthy will make it to Speaker

Former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farrah Griffin doesn't think that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is going to make it to the top spot in the House, she told her colleagues on "The View" Tuesday.

Addressing McCarthy's threats to remove Democrats he doesn't like from congressional committees, Griffin explained that even if he gets elected as the Speaker, he still has no unilateral power to remove someone from a committee, it has to be a full vote from the House. There might not be enough people willing to make that move given the retribution and backlash it could cause them.

"So, this is him basically catering to the far-right," she said of McCarthy. "I don't think he's going to get the speakership. There are 31 House Republicans who have said they won't support him. He can only afford to lose two votes."

She went on to misconstrue the story about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who ended up dating a Chinese spy until the FBI told him who she was. Griffin said that Swalwell somehow should have known that she was a spy. Once the FBI told Swalwell who she was, he immediately ended the relationship and began working with the FBI to bring her down.

Whoopi Goldberg reinforced that if McCarthy intends to reinstate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even elevating her to top committee posts, he has no leg to stand on when it comes to people who say and do things that he finds objectionable because Greene has done it all.

"You keep talking about reinstating Marjorie Taylor Greene on her committees it makes me wonder what is this about?" Goldberg asked. "I thought you all figured out that the thing we needed to do was work together now we're in the midst of seeing it start to fray again and we haven't gotten -- you're not even in yet."

She suggested that McCarthy wait until he's actually the Speaker to make decisions.

Watch the video below or at this link.