Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert called out by AOC during CNN interview

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) took a few shots at fellow House members Lauren Bioebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), over reports that some unnamed GOP lawmakers asked Donald Trump for pardons after the Jan 6th riot at the Capitol building.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Ocasio Cortez was first asked about the first prime-time Jan 6th House hearing on the insurrection before she was asked about calling out the two lawmakers, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), over their connection to the events of Jan 6th on Twitter.

That, in turn, led to her singling out Boebert in particular..

"Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed multiple members of Congress asked for presidential pardons after January 6th," host Bash began. "You went on Twitter and directly asked Republican Congressman Gaetz, Boebert and Greene if they were the ones who asked for pardons. Do you have a reason to believe that they were?"

"Well, we do know that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, in the middle of all of that footage that we saw yesterday of all of those people coming into the Capitol, was actively tweeting the speaker's location, was tweeting really provocative statements like 'Today is 1776'," she explained. "And it very much indicates a side here."

"When you don't know which of your colleagues were part of a possible conspiracy, then we need to find out and, frankly, from a lot of the behavior we have seen both in committee, inside the workings of the House, I believe that every member of Congress should be able to answer that question," she continued. "I'm happy to answer this question. I know that Representative Gerry Conley (D-VA) , we are more than willing to offer we did not seek a pardon from the White House either before or after January 6th or, frankly, at any point in time."

"I believe it's a very simple question that every single member of Congress should be able to answer," she added again for emphasis.

