Dem lawmaker points out the 'worrisome' sign for Lauren Boebert that her re-election is in trouble

Reacting to a report from Axios that the re-election of controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is far from a foregone conclusion, one of her Democratic colleagues in the House noted a data point in recent polling that would worry any incumbent just a month away from the November midterm election.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) smirked at the mere mention of Boebert's late campaign difficulties when asked by the host what is going on.

As Axios reported, "Unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a major political party — strongly dislike Boebert, who's known for her Christian nationalist rhetoric, opposition to bipartisan legislation, and lighting rod remarks about guns and immigration. Those voters are shifting toward [Democratic opponent Adam] Frisch as the election progresses, pollsters said."

"As we look at the midterms, there are some of the more controversial Republican House members, they seem to be in safe districts, but this one caught my eye; that being the Third District of Colorado in which a poll shows Lauren Boebert leading her opponent 47 percent to 45 percent -- that is within the margin for error -- with another 7 percent still undecided," the MSNBC host began. "Do you expect some voters may finally be holding some members of Congress accountable for their controversial words and action?"

"I don't know, I need to pull out my crystal ball. I also need to find out how the [Chicago] Bears are going to do today," the Illinois Democrat joked. "I think with regard to Lauren Boebert, the fact that 7 percent of voters might be undecided with regard to the incumbent has to be the worrisome time for her."

"That being said," he continued. "I think that Mr. Frisch and others are going to probably be campaigning on pocketbook issues that we are always talking about."

Watch below or at the link: