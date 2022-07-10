Lindsey Graham advised to plead the 5th in Georgia election fraud investigation

According to a former federal prosecutor, there is enough evidence of criminality in a phone call that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made to Georgia election officials that he should consider invoking his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when he appears before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump.
Appearing on "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, Glenn Kirschner said the South Carolina Republican may be put in an awkward position if he loses his battle to duck a subpoena as he has vowed to do.
"Glenn, you are the former federal prosecutor here," Capehart began. "How much legal danger is Senator Lindsey Graham in with this investigation?"
"So there are two data points that I think are on either side of that question, Jonathan," he replied. "One, I believe [Fulton County DA] Fani Willis said look, we're not looking at Lindsey Graham as a subject or target of the investigation, just a witness. That's one side. It seems to suggest that she just wants information that he can provide about what Donald Trump did."
"On the hand, [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger has gone on record as saying that these phone calls from Lindsey Graham seem to suggest that I would, I should try to toss out legally cast ballots, as a prosecutor," he continued. "I hear that and I think, Lindsey has a self-incrimination right there; there are arguments on both sides of that."
"Wow," host Capehart exclaimed. "I mean, if a sitting senator claim's 5th amendment right here, which is his right, that would be pretty amazing."
