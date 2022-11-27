'If I were Lindsey Graham, I'd be incredibly worried' after grand jury appearance: former GA lawmaker

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show,' a former Georgia state senator who has appeared before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into election tampering in the 2020 presidential election suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may be in trouble.

Graham recently appeared before the grand jury after failing to avoid a subpoena where he was expected to be asked about calls he made to Georgia election officials questioning the voting results that led to President Joe Biden receiving Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes.

After asking about the upcoming Georgia election run-off to fill a still-pending U.S. Senate seat, Phang asked former lawmaker Jen Jordan "While I have you here, Senator Lindsey Graham testified before a Georgia special grand jury this past week. That grand jury is investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results."

"Fulton County prosecutors wanting to question Lindsey Graham about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the election," the MSNBC host added. "Jan, should Lindsey Graham be worried about his legal exposure?"

"Yeah, they all should be," Jordan shot back. "Look, the way that the district attorney in Fulton County has been putting together this case, kind of brick-by-brick, clearly from my perspective it looks like they're trying to build a RICO case that is really problematic for anybody who is involved."

"That is the whole point with RICO," she elaborated. "If you are just kind of one of the bricks, one of the cogs, one of the people who did something to move the conspiracy along, and you are gonna get caught up in it.'

"The district attorney has been very very serious about this," she continued. "If I were Lindsey Graham, if i were any of these folks, Rudy Giuliani, I would be incredibly worried."

