'He has no shame': GOP insider points to the moment Lindsey Graham went 'full-tilt Trump'
Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's 'The Sunday Show," GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio was pressed to answer the question of "What has happened" to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who is now making appearances on conservative cable networks desperately fundraising to help pay Donald Trump's legal n bills.

The South Carolina Republican has been roundly ridiculed for his Fox News appearances where, in one appearance, he appeared teary-eyed after Trump was indicted in a Manhattan courtroom.

Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart about Graham, Del Percio bluntly stated, "He has no shame."

After watching a clip from Saturday Night Live where Graham was parodied, Del Percio told the host, "We saw that happen right after Trump's election in 2016."

"He was worried about a primary and that is when he went full-Trump. It wasn't right away," she continued. "I don't know, it seems like he is going to next give away a set of knives or started using a tin can, I'm not sure which."

"I don't know why he's all in," host Capehart pressed. "He used to pal around with Senator John McCain (R-AZ). For the Republican party, [he was] kind of a moderate Republican. Lindsey Graham has gone like full MAGA."

'He's gone full tilt even when he tries to break away," Del Percio replied. "'Like January 6 is good example. He said he had enough. And then, I guess, someone chased him around an airport and he got very nervous and then went back full-tilt Trump."

'He has no shame," she added. "It's embarrassing to see this."

