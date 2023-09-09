Lindsey Graham is not out of the woods yet and there's 'a possibility he'd be charged federally': legal expert

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not off the hook because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not indict him and that he could be looking at a federal indictment.
Reacting to the special grand jury report released on Friday that revealed that 17 out of 20 grand jurors voted to indict the high-profile South Carolina Republican, McQuade said Graham, if he hasn't already, might want to look for an immunity deal.
As she explained, Graham seems to have "some criminal exposure."
With Phang speculating Graham could be asked to testify in the RICO trials of Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, the former prosecutor stated, "He may want to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination."
"The fact that this special grand jury recommended that he be indicted, it does indicate that he has some criminal exposure here," she continued. "So it could be that his lawyer requests immunity for him to testify. If that is not received, then he may refuse to testify and then, when you've got these two different cases pending, the federal, case and state case, you have to worry about, even if Fani Willis isn't going to charge you there's a possibility he'd be charged federally."
"And so, because of that exposure, it may be some of these witnesses demand immunity before they agreed to testify and waived their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination," she stated before adding, "So in other words, they may not all be done yet."
