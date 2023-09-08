Georgia special grand jury listened to Lindsey Graham and 'decided he's a criminal': legal analyst
(Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Reacting to the list of names contained in the Fani Willis Georgia grand jury report that revealed the identities of unindicted but alleged RICO co-conspirators, one Georgia law professor called it "astonishing" that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went in as a witness and left leaving a majority of jury members believing he was involved in criminal acts.

Speaking on MSNBC on Friday, Clark Cunningham of the Georgia State University noted the overwhelming number of votes to indict Graham who was not swept up in Willis' RICO filing that included Donald Trump and 18 others.

Calling Friday's report "absolutely fascinating," Cunningham continued, "Let's start with Lindsey Graham. While he certainly did not expect to be recommended for indictment, and I believe was told he was not a target of the special grand jury, we understand he testified to the special grand jury."

"He came out, he said he answered all the questions he was asked, which suggests he did not take the 5th [Amendment]," he continued. "And the special grand jury listened to him under oath and then decided he was a criminal."

"That's astonishing," he added.

Watch below or at this link:

