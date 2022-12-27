Lindsey Graham wanted to use credit card company 'technology' to throw out absentee ballots in Georgia

In testimony given to the Jan. 6 committee this Tuesday, Georgia's secretary of state. Brad Raffensperger was questioned over Sen. Lindsey Graham's phone call to him back in November of 2020, where he suggested rejecting mail-in votes in the presidential election from counties with high rates of questionable signatures.

Graham’s phone calls to Raffensperger were followed weeks later by Donald Trump, who asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to secure the 2020 election for him.

Raffensperger told the committee that Graham thought credit card companies had technology that Georgia could use to assist with signature matching on ballots in Fulton County, saying that Graham suggested using the technology to go through "all 150,000 absentee ballots very quickly using a machine process."

Raffensperger testified that the call made him "uncomfortable" because he "didn't know where this was going to lead."

"...my concern was, would you be disenfranchising voters when the ballots had already been accepted" by the county voting process.

Raffensperger also testified that he took Trump's shakedown phone call as a "threat."

See the excerpt from lawyer Anthony Michael Kreis below or the link here: