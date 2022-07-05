Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani issued subpoenas in Georgia election investigation

A Georgia grand jury has subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and members of Donald Trump's campaign legal team.
In addition to the South Carolina Republican, the Fulton County special grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his loss has issued subpoenas to Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro and Jenna Ellis, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The subpoenas were filed Tuesday and signed off by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury and must approve summons for individuals who live out of state.
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is also engaged in legal battles with at least two current and former GOP officials, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and ex-state Sen. William Ligon, in Georgia over subpoenas, arguing in a recent court filing that seeking to reverse election results were not protected by legislative immunity.
The special grand jury has permission to meet until May 2023, but Willis has said she expects her investigation to end long before then.