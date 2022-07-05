Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani issued subpoenas in Georgia election investigation

Last week, he revealed that he'd been threatened, but so were his wife and new baby.

“We know who your family is, and we’re going to get you, get you little c*cksucker, you c*cksucking little bastard, gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids,” said the caller.

"I'm going to come to protest in front of your house this weekend. We know where your family is, and we're going to get you ... We're going to get your wife, going to get your kids," said one of the calls in the recording.

“I guess I can’t say a whole lot more other than I hope you naturally die as quickly as f*cking possible you f*cking piece of sh*t," said another.

One caller, evidently a Republican, called Kinzinger a “backstabbing son of a b*tch” and swears that he will “get stomped down in no time." The caller goes on to threaten to "protest" his home.

Kinzinger certainly isn't the only one. According to Axios, members of Congress have reported an increase in threats against lawmakers in the last five years. U.S. Capitol Police revealed it has opened more than 1,800 cases after threats made on lawmakers.



Listen to the audio below or at this link.