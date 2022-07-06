Lindsey Graham vows to fight Georgia election subpoena 'and expects to prevail'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has vowed to fight a subpoena that would force him to testify before a grand jury investigating possible election tampering by former President Donald Trump and his supporters in Georgia.

Court filings released on Tuesday said that Graham had been subpoenaed along with Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's election team. John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro all received subpoenas.

In a statement on Wednesday, attorneys for Graham said that he would fight the subpoena.

"I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness," the statement said. "This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington."

The attorneys argued that any information gathered in the Georgia investigation would "immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee."

The statement concluded: "As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections. Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job. Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail."

Read the statement below or at this link.