Lindsey Graham roasted for letting Trump turn him into a 'Ginsu knives pitchman' desperate for cash

On Thursday, the entire MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel piled on Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for once again making an appeal for conservatives to send Donald Trump money to pay for his legal bill after being indicted in a Manhattan courtroom on 34 felony counts.

Following the former president's courtroom appearance, Graham gave a rather muted appeal for Trump cash, which contrasted with his angry and nearly tear-filled approach a week ago on Fox News.

"They're trying to drain the guy [Trump] dry so I'm hoping people respond and send in small donations," Graham pleaded. "I'm just asking people to help president Trump as he is under siege. There is no reason in the world for him and his family to go this alone. If you believe President Trump is mistreated, a way to help him is to send money to the campaign to fight back."

"No denial that there was a payoff to a porn star. I'm just -- , " co-host Mika Brzezinski began before changing direction and continuing, "He continued to plead for people to donate. I thought he [Trump] was a billionaire."

"Well, he says he's a billionaire," Joe Scarborough interjected before continuing, "He just keeps raising all of this money, hundreds of millions of dollars from middle-class, working-class Americans. And Lindsey is there, you know, like a pitchman on the QVC network for like Ginsu knives," as the panel laughed.

"All you need to do is a small monthly payment and Donald Trump -- it is really, again, bizarre that Lindsey's just on this televangelist tour for a self-proclaimed billionaire acting like this guy is going broke."

"I know his heart wasn't in the last one-- no tears,' co-host Willie Geist quipped. "I don't think he meant it. He is this close from being on the corner of 6th Avenue of ringing a bell with a kettle. It is an extraordinary thing the way these people have put themselves in front of Donald Trump to try to protect him."

Watch below: