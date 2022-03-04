White House distances itself from Lindsey Graham after call to assassinate Putin

Gage Skidmore.
The White House on Friday sought to distance itself from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Graham made his comments on Fox News and then repeated the call to violence on Twitter.
Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? \n\nThe only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. \n\nYou would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham) 1646361326
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Graham's comments during her daily press briefing on Friday.
"That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration," Psaki said.
Even on Fox News, Graham's comments were blasted as "dangerous and stupid."
.@PressSec on Sen. Lindsey Graham's call for someone to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin:\n\n"That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration."pic.twitter.com/zfTTB2AerW— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1646431748