White House distances itself from Lindsey Graham after call to assassinate Putin
The White House on Friday sought to distance itself from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham made his comments on Fox News and then repeated the call to violence on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Graham's comments during her daily press briefing on Friday.

"That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration," Psaki said.

Even on Fox News, Graham's comments were blasted as "dangerous and stupid."


