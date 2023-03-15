Lindsey Graham told grand jury Trump would have believed space aliens stole his ballots: report

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) testified to an Atlanta special grand jury that former President Donald Trump was in a panicked, suggestible state of mind over his election loss, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday — to the point where he would have believed any conspiracy theory imaginable.
"One grand juror recalled U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony about Trump’s state of mind in the months after the 2020 election," reported Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin. "'He said that during that time, if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would’ve believed it,' the juror said."
The special grand jury, convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was empaneled to investigate the plot to overturn the election results in the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Among the matters investigated were the "fake" Trump electors proclaimed in the state, and Trump's call to GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes. Graham himself also called top Georgia officials, a focus of his own subpoena to testify.
The full report of the special grand jury has not been released as of now, but the jury forewoman has told reporters that "multiple" indictments were recommended. It is unknown whether Trump was one of the individuals recommended for indictment.
As a "special" grand jury, the body cannot return a "true bill" for indictments themselves; Willis will need to convene an ordinary grand jury to bring charges based on recommendations of the special grand jury's report.
Trump is already facing a number of other criminal investigations in addition to the case in Georgia, including a financial crimes investigation in New York that appears to be on the brink of issuing charges, and multiple federal probes conducted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.