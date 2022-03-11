Fellow NC Republican calls out Madison Cawthorn's ‘deranged propaganda’ on Russia’s invasion

The pushing of Russian propaganda about Ukraine by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has opened up a split among Republicans in the first-term congressman's home state and across the country.

"Video surfaced Thursday of the Congressman calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug.' The video was recorded Sunday at an event in Buncombe County. Cawthorn's comments run counter to what most of his colleagues--both Republican and Democrat--have said about Zelensky," ABC-13 reported. "Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina specifically called what Cawthorn said part of 'Putin's deranged propaganda.'"





And Tillis wasn't the only GOP senator criticizing Cawthorn, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) referred to Cawthorn as an "outlier" and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) scolded her "colleague in the House."

RELATED: Newly indicted Russian spy donated money to only one American politician: Tulsi Gabbard



