Fellow NC Republican calls out Madison Cawthorn's ‘deranged propaganda’ on Russia’s invasion

The pushing of Russian propaganda about Ukraine by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has opened up a split among Republicans in the first-term congressman's home state and across the country.
"Video surfaced Thursday of the Congressman calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug.' The video was recorded Sunday at an event in Buncombe County. Cawthorn's comments run counter to what most of his colleagues--both Republican and Democrat--have said about Zelensky," ABC-13 reported. "Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina specifically called what Cawthorn said part of 'Putin's deranged propaganda.'"
Putin's deranged propaganda revolves around convincing the world that President Zelensky is a "thug" and the Ukrainian government is "evil." Thankfully, the vast majority of Americans and nearly every single member of Congress are united in support of Ukraine's fight for freedom.— Senator Thom Tillis (@Senator Thom Tillis) 1646938434
And Tillis wasn't the only GOP senator criticizing Cawthorn, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) referred to Cawthorn as an "outlier" and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) scolded her "colleague in the House."
Ernst responds to Cawthorn comments by calling Putin \u201can actual murderous thug\u201d and says she would tell her colleague in the House that Ukraine didn\u2019t invade Russia, Russia invaded Ukrainepic.twitter.com/M3MuolLOxt— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646945496
WATCH: "Zelenskyy is a thug," says NC U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in video obtained by WRAL. Meanwhile, state House lawmakers today unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. #ncpol @WRALpic.twitter.com/119CMbD4yx— Bryan Anderson (@Bryan Anderson) 1646954768
RELATED: Newly indicted Russian spy donated money to only one American politician: Tulsi Gabbard