‘Height of irresponsibility’: Arizona GOP official slams Kari Lake for her sore loser mentality
Kari Lake / Gage Skidmore.

Republicans have a slate of election deniers running for key offices in Arizona and the top Republican in the state's most populous county is warning their rhetoric against democracy is the height of irresponsibility.

Republican Bill Gates is the chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors and was interviewed by CNN's Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota as Arizonans went to the polls in the state's 2022 midterms primary.

"After eight hearings and all the evidence of the action — and in some cases inaction of the former president — related to the 'big lie' of 2020, now there could be a full slate of Republicans nominated for statewide office who are selling that lie," Blackwell noted. "What does that tell us about your party in Arizona?""

Gates city the county is "laser-focused on the election," but noted "some of these candidates are sending around this misinformation, these conspiracy theories, for example saying that certain pens that, you know, need to be used or -- so it's a challenge."

"And what we want to do is just run a good election, as opposed to dealing with people who are saying that the last election was stolen," he added."

"Bill, I'm not sure it matters if you run a good election," Camerota said. "Kari Lake is saying if we don't win there's cheating going on. She's already setting up the voters to believe -- I mean, basically, she must be concerned about not winning because she's already basically saying that something would be amiss. How do you fight that, Bill."

"Well, I've already spoken out and said that's highly irresponsible of Kari Lake to be saying this," Gates replied. "But what we've done, again, remember, we dealt with the audit out here. So we've gotten good at this, I would argue. We just continue to put the facts out there and for those people who are willing to listen to it, that's great. Unfortunately, some people will not."

"To me it's the height of irresponsibility," Gates continued. "Someone who wants to be the governor, the secretary of state, the attorney general, to continue to push these lies and raise questions about our electoral system."

Watch video below or at this link.

Supervisor Bill Gates www.youtube.com

