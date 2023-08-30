Marjorie Taylor Greene compares rattlesnake flag to Constitution in social media rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday likened the Gadsden flag to the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and America’s founding fathers in a social media post in response to a Colorado controversy.

The Gadsden flag, a Revolutionary War-era symbol from the 18th century that depicts a snake against a yellow background with "DON'T TREAD ON ME" in the background, is at the center of a Colorado Springs school district dispute after video surfaced on social media of a 12-year-old Vanguard public charter school student and his mother being told by an administrator that he wouldn’t be allowed to return to class with a backpack that had a Gadsden flag patch on it, The Gazette reports.

Harrison School District 2, which oversees Vanguard, reversed the administrator’s decision during an emergency meeting after the story went viral.

“From Vanguard’s founding we have proudly supported our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the ordered liberty that all Americans have enjoyed for almost 250 years. The Vanguard School recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history. This incident is an occasion for us to reaffirm our deep commitment to a classical education in support of these American principles,” the board said in an email to the Vanguard community obtained by The Gazette.

“The Democrats’ end game is to destroy everything having to do with America’s Founding under the guise of 'racism,'” Greene wrote on her X account.

“The Gadsden Flag. The Founding Fathers. The Constitution. The Bill of Rights. All of it on the chopping block.”

She added that “Our young boys and girls should be applauded for giving tribute to America’s founding and the fight against tyranny.”

“@HarrisonSD2 should be embarrassed.”

But The Gazette reports that reports surrounding the Gadsden controversy paint an incomplete picture.

The district said in an emailed statement obtained by The Gazette that the patch in question was “part of half a dozen other patches of semi-automatic weapons. The student has removed the semi-automatic patches. As a school district, we will continue to ensure all students and employees can learn and work in a safe and nurturing environment.

"The student returned to class without incident after removing the patches of semi-automatic weapons from the backpack.”

