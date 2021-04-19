How Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack on Maxine Waters could backfire -- big time

According to Punchbowl News, which broke the story on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's now-aborted attempt to create a congressional caucus based on "Anglo-Saxon" principles, the Georgia Republican's attempt to distract the public by calling for Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to be expelled from Congress may blow up in her face.

After first defending herself by disavowing what she called a "staff level draft" explaining the formation of the "American First" caucus that was harshly criticized across the entire political spectrum, Greene moved on to try and twist the words of the Black congresswoman who was filmed encouraging protesters to press their case against police officers killing Black Americans.

In a series of tweets, Taylor Greene accused Waters of crossing state lines to incite a riot --- which was also picked up by fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The Georgia Republican then announced that she would move to have Waters expelled from Congress this week.

However, as Punchbowl reports, Greene's move has little chance of success and could boomerang on her as Democrats retaliate by once again seeking her ouster.

"This is hardly the first time that Waters, 82, has gotten in trouble over her rhetoric. She and Rep. Jim Jordan got into it last week as the Ohio Republican jousted with Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing. 'You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!' Waters yelled at Jordan. During the Donald Trump years, Waters became 'Auntie Maxine' for a whole generation of younger Democrats due to her willingness to go after the former president," the report states before adding, "An expulsion resolution will not pass the House, and Republicans would need to flip three Democrats to censure Waters -- and that seems very unlikely."

Punchbowl added that Democrats may use the furor -- from both sides of the aisle -- over the racist caucus plans to go after Greene.

"It wouldn't surprise us one iota if some Democrats are interested in censuring Greene after the America First Caucus incident. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) has been pushing a resolution to expel Greene for a couple months, and dozens of Democrats have signed on, although that's far, far short of two-thirds of the House that would be needed to boot her from Congress," the report stated.

You can read more here (subscription required).