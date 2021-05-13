Videos document Marjorie Taylor Greene's long history of stalking and harassing political foes

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is coming under criticism for stalking and harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whom she falsely accused of supporting "terrorism" on Wednesday.

However, a compilation of videos put together on Twitter by user David Waldman show that Greene has a pattern of stalking her political opponents and harassing them even as they try to mind their own business.

One of the most infamous such instances came before she was ever elected to office when she harassed school shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington D.C., where she yelled at him about his support for new gun safety laws.

In 2020, Greene also visited the United States Capitol building and tried to force Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to retake their oaths of office on the Bible instead of the Koran.

Waldman also links to complaints from Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Marie Newman (D-IL), who both complained about Greene stalking them.

Check out the videos below.







