Marjorie Taylor Greene is personally profiting off the chaos she is creating: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger, immediately after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attempted to derail plans to expand government debt -- which could have shut the government down -- she invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in U.S. Treasury bills which would be paying a higher yield because of her actions.
Noting that Greene and her husband are multimillionaires, the report states that the conservative lawmaker has been investing heavily in T-bills since entering the House, with Sollenberger reporting, the couple made "76 purchases and 14 sales. Of those 90 transactions, the second-largest purchase range behind the T-bill buy was between $15,001 and $50,000—a difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars."
As the report notes, "It also appears that Greene’s threats to the debt ceiling may have juiced the return on her own investment—although generally speaking, there isn’t much juice to squeeze out of the safe, low-yield T-bills."
RELATED: Congresswoman raises concerns about Marjorie Taylor Greene's mental health — and asks Capitol Police for help
"Still, the possibility of a government default last fall made investors skittish, and the rhetoric from Greene and fellow Republicans injected further risk into the markets," Sollenberger wrote. "As a result, yields were on the rise right around the time Greene made her purchase, then fell after the crisis passed, according to Treasury Department data."
He added, "Treasury data also shows that Greene made her investment when T-bill yields were increasing—that is, as investors shied away amid threats that Greene herself was making. Increased yields mean a higher return on the investment. (Greene’s spokesperson would not disclose the maturity date on her T-bills.)"
You can read more here.