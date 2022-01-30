Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Lindsey Graham for criticizing Trump's Jan. 6 'pardon' offer

Former president Donald Trump's suggestion that he would pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists is already driving a wedge through his supporters.



On Sunday afternoon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who earlier in the day criticized Tump's suggestion.



"Lindsey Graham has done nothing about J6 (Jan. 6)," Green wrote on the Telegram social media app, adding that Graham "didn't care about election fraud in the 2020 election" and "refused to object on J6 to Joe Biden's electoral college votes."

"He doesn’t care about our justice system being completely violated by Democrats in their political war against Republicans and President Trump," Greene added. "I guess Lindsey Graham doesn’t care about being presumed innocent until proven guilty. Americans are being treated worst than Islamic terrorists at Gitmo and Lindsey Graham doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about their due process rights. He doesn’t care that they haven’t seen their families and are denied seeing their attorneys most of the time. He doesn’t care that these pretrial J6 defendants are denied hair cuts, shaving, chapel, and the most basic of human rights. He doesn’t care that they are abused in the DC jail because they are white, male, and voted for the very President that he supposedly supports."

"While no one agrees with the violence and riot at the Capitol on J6, Lindsey Graham would rather see pretrial J6 defendants be abused and forgotten just like Nancy Pelosi wants them abused and forgotten," Greene wrote. "Instead of actually doing something about the great injustice happening to pretrial Americans awaiting their day in court, Lindsey Graham turns his head to their abuse, votes for Joe Biden’s nominees, votes for Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill, and then pretends to be a friend to President Trump. Aren’t we all sick and tired of those kind of 'friends.'"

During an appearance on CBS on Sunday morning, Graham agreed that Trump's suggestion of pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists — which he made during a rally in Texas on Saturday — was "dangerous."

"I don't want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol," Graham said. "There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned."