Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'cacophony of kookery' is scaring swing voters away: analyst

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former GOP campaign consultant and current political analyst Tara Setmayer claimed the Republican Party has been taken over by "trolls" and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is right at the top of the list.

Reflecting on Taylor Greene's yelling as President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address, Setmayer told host Alex Witt that the controversial Georgia Republican's antics are hurting the GOP.

"I mean it is clear that the Republican Party has decided that they want to be a party of trolling -- they are not really a serious governing party," she told the MSNBC host. "Their behavior or misbehavior is evidence of that, and it's pretty on-brand. No one complained in the Republican leadership about the way Donald Trump behaved -- they would wave it off and then what do they expect? Of course, the discourse is going to become coarse because they've been rewarded for it"

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is now presiding over the House of Representatives during House proceedings," she continued. "She is going into classified intel briefings. She is palling around with the speaker of the House; she is the most powerful member of Congress right now. She is one of the worst of the worst."

"So of course, for the trolling operation and their fundraising and their base, yes," she elaborated "For the average American, for people who are in swing districts, is this attractive to them? No, because they look like children. I call it the cacophony of the kookery that goes on up there."

"I just don't know that Republicans want to continue down this road, which clearly they demonstrated that they do," she later added. "How well that will portend for them going into a general election? And how well that will portend for them for the 18 Republicans that were in Biden democratic districts in 2020; how well that helps them, those are swing districts? Is this okay with their constituents? I don't think so."

