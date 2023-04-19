Watch: Eric Swalwell busts Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'anti-police rhetoric' to her face

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Wednesday turned the tables on Republicans who are still accusing Democrats of wanting to "defund" police officers across the United States.

During a congressional hearing on Thursday, Swalwell highlighted recent attacks on the FBI launched by both former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"I'm disturbed about a recent tweet from the former president that says Republicans in Congress should defund the Department of Justice and the FBI," he began. "I'm also concerned about people on this committee and their own anti-police rhetoric."

He then pulled up a photo of Greene hawking "Defund the FBI" hats and shirts in the wake of the FBI search for top-secret government documents at former President Donald Trump's resort in Florida.

READ MORE: 'A little too close for comfort': Why did the National Archives disappear this Trump photo?

"Thousands of FBI agents work hard every day to take bad guys off the streets," he said. "In fact, after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, someone armed to the teeth went to an FBI field office and tried to kill FBI agents."

Greene responded by accusing Swalwell of having had sex with a Chinese spy.

Watch the video below or at this link.





