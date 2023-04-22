'Confederate-wannabe troll' Marjorie Taylor Greene leads pack for Trump VP picks

Former President Donald Trump has a slew of potential picks for who will run by his side in 2024, and, of those, the one who is "leading the pack now" is a "Confederate-wannabe troll" by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to a former GOP adviser on MSNBC Saturday.

When asked who stands out on the list of VP choices, which included GA Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as well as other top female politicians such as former Trump official Nikki Hailey, former Republican adviser Tara Setmayer said it depends what you mean by standing out. If you mean who is the craziest and the biggest threat to democracy, she said, the answer is Greene or Lake.

Setmayer said none of the potential candidates would be worthy of being a "heartbeat away" from the presidency, but she had some choice words for Greene, specifically.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, in particular, who seems to be leading to pack now. She is leading the Republicans up on Capitol Hill - not Kevin McCarthy - and she is a Confederate-wannabe troll. That's what she does," Setmayer said on MSNBC. "She makes a mockery of the office, and she does not espouse democratic values, in my opinion. MAGA is not compatible with democracy."

