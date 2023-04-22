Bombshell revelation of Trump election texts is 'more damning' than his Georgia phone call: legal analyst

Reacting to a CNN report that Trump operatives were making plans to use breached voting data to not only undercut the 2020 presidential election results but also to give the GOP control of the Senate, one legal analyst stated the former president's legal woes have just grown exponentially worse.

Speaking with host Fredricka Whitfield, former prosecutor Michael Zeldin claimed multiple laws at the state and federal level may have been broken.

As CNN reported on Friday, "The plot to breach voting systems in Coffee County, coordinated by members of Trump’s legal team including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, is part of a broader criminal investigation into 2020 election interference led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis," before adding, "Willis’ office is weighing a potential racketeering case against multiple defendants and is actively deciding who to bring charges against, sources tell CNN. Willis has subpoenaed a number of individuals involved in the Coffee County breach, including the two men who carried it out who were in touch with [Jim] Penrose and [Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug] Logan."

RELATED: A new legal maneuver signals Georgia case against Trump is accelerating



According to Zeldin, "What we have here is the unauthorized access to this privileged computer data. There is a conspiracy to acquire and improperly distribute that data. There is probably a crime of interfering with the rights of the people of Georgia to have a free and fair election."

"And this is a series of crimes, a pattern of criminal activity, then it could possibly violate the Georgia RICO statute, which criminalizes a series of criminal activities by the same person or group of persons, so there's a lot of stake here," he added.

He later stated that the new revelation is "more damning" than the phone call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that is a central part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' grand jury investigation.

Watch below or at the link: