Marjorie Taylor Greene links Tucker Carlson's firing to Fox News' 'pro-Ukraine war stance'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took a sharp right turn during a rant about President Joe Biden Monday to attack Fox News for firing Tucker Carlson because of what she termed the network's “pro-Ukraine war” stance.
Greene used part of her time on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast to respond to Fox News host Steve Doocy’s criticism of the House Oversight Committee. Greene, a member of that committee, has been using it as a platform for some of her recent conspiracy theories.
“It’s a shame that Steve Doocy is laughing at the oversight Republicans,” Greene told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. “I really hate to hear that. I don’t know Steve; I’ve never been on Fox and Friends in the morning, so I don’t know what they talk about.”
Greene veered off for a diatribe about how Biden, while serving as vice president, had been “very much in charge of a lot of foreign policy, not just with China, but with Ukraine.” But she segued back to Doocy and Fox News.
“I’m not sure if Steve Doocy is trying to make sure he has job security over there at Fox and Friends because they sure do – well, Fox News in general – they sure do support the Ukraine War. They made that clear and obvious to everyone when they fired Tucker Carlson.
“I don’t know if that has to do with the high amount of shares that Black Rock owns in Fox News, but it is concerning to a lot of Americans, that kind of behavior, from what used to be a trusted conservative media company. But everyone’s questioning that since they fired their number one guy, Tucker Carlson. It was a really bad thing to do.”