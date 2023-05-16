Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I am introducing articles of impeachment' for DC's US Attorney

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday vowed to introduce articles of impeachment against the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia for supposedly persecuting Capitol rioters.
After questioning U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves about prosecutions of January 6 defendants and his handling of violent crime in Washington D.C., Greene revealed that she had a plan to remove Graves from office.
"The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice has come to an end!" she charged. "Because you refuse to prosecute the real criminals who are violating all the crimes here in Washington D.C. You want to talk about D.C. residents -- they are victims of your abuse of power. And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves."
Juries have found hundreds of people who rioted at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021 to be "real criminals," as they have convicted them of crimes ranging from illegally entering into restricted grounds all the way up to seditious conspiracy.
Greene has been obsessive about impeaching her political opponents to get them removed from office, as she even vowed to file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden just one day after his inauguration.
Watch the video below or at this link.
