Marjorie Taylor Greene tells 'amazing women' that 'abortion is not health care in any way'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) acknowledged "amazing women" in the military on Wednesday as she spoke out against their right to an abortion.

In a speech on the House floor, Greene complained because another member had said abortion was health care.

"First, I'd like to acknowledge all the amazing women that serve in our nation's military and the mothers that serve in our nation's military," Greene began. "But I'd like to respond to something I heard a few minutes ago here. The pronouncement, the actual statement that abortion is women's health care. I would like to state, for the record, abortion is not health care in any way."

Greene accused abortion providers of "ripping the limbs off of an unborn baby, ripping its head off, killing it with chemicals inside of its mother's womb."

"Abortion is murder, and it's evil," she stated. "We should be supporting mothers in the military. We should be supporting women's actual health care, and that is not abortion."

A bill passed by House Republicans would prevent the Department of Defense from reimbursing abortion-related expenses.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.