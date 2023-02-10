'Cartoon supervillian' Marjorie Taylor Greene is crippling the GOP again: Republican aide

Any progress Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made rehabilitating her image by becoming a Republican Party team player may have dissipated due to her antics during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this past week, according to GOP insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast.

Greene, took center stage that evening by yelling "liar" at the president as he spoke and seem to revel in the attention despite what appeared to be disapproving glances from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy(R-CA) and now she is facing blowback from some of her colleagues, with one telling reporters, "That needs to be called out.”

Just weeks after Taylor Greene toed the line and helped McCarthy win the speakership after four grueling days and fifteen ballots, which led the Washington Post to report she was making a move from "outside agitator to inside player," the House member known as "MTG" not only suffered a personal setback but also embarrassed fellow Republicans.

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Ursula Perano, some normally reticent Republicans are not holding their tongues when it comes to complaining about the Georgia lawmaker, who was rewarded with plum House committee assignments from a grateful McCarthy.

"The new Marjorie Taylor Greene is looking a lot like the old Marjorie Taylor Greene—just with new friends, new responsibilities, and new power," Perano wrote, "She followed up that performance the next day by using her time during an Oversight Committee hearing to question former Twitter executives about her personal suspensions from the platform and rant about shadowbanning."

According to one disgruntled GOP staffer, "I don’t think someone who looks and acts like a cartoon supervillain heckling the president on national television is the best representative of the Republican Party."

"While plenty of Republicans joined in on the heckling, plenty of other Republicans in the chamber Tuesday looked annoyed. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) almost appeared physically ill, placing his hand over his face at certain points during Greene’s outbursts in a seeming mix of disgust and exasperation," the report continued before adding, "If you looked carefully, there were some Republicans who were less than enthused about Greene shouting out her thoughts at the president during a State of the Union."

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) called out his colleague, telling reporters, "That needs to be called out. And just it's kind of like how it looks in the British Parliament, you know. They're pretty active there. But we shouldn't be doing name-calling and stuff.”

The Beast's Perano added, "Even Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), hardly one to criticize conservatives for their antics, expressed some reservations about House Republicans heckling the president. He said the 'outbursts' weren’t helpful. 'But, you know, sadly, I think it’s a trend.'"

