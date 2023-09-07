GOP Rep. knocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for knowing more about CrossFit than the Constitution

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) hit back against his GOP colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), during a radio show Thursday.

Greene attacked Buck on Tuesday in a thread where she posted a letter Buck sent to other Republicans in the Colorado GOP. It was a response to a complaint sent by a constituent claiming that Jan. 6 defendants are being held without bond and are political prisoners. Buck alleges in the letter that the constituent made many unsubstantiated allegations that Buck attempts to dispute.

Greene didn't specifically address any of the things Buck disputes from the constituent.

She began by attacking him: "First off, Mr. Buck passed the buck on voting to object on Jan 6, 2021, and certified Joe Biden’s election so we know.."

What she does say, however, is that she believes the Jan. 6 members in jail are being subjected to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Constitution. She and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) cite in their report on the matter and boasted that she led a delegation to the Washington, D.C. jail where pre-trial defendants are being kept.

The D.C. jail has been documented as having poor conditions for years. The majority of residents of the jail are people of color. The Jan. 6 attackers in jail are reportedly white. Only after the Jan. 6 riot defendants were jailed did Republicans like Greene begin to protest the conditions at the jail.

“It’s America. They’re not going to do anything unless white people say it’s a problem,” former D.C. jail resident Michael Cohen told TIME in 2022. He is not the Michael Cohen that previously worked for Donald Trump. “If the insurrectionists can be treated like humans, the people who’ve been in this city can be treated like humans.”

Greene's "report" on what she saw at the jail focused on the Jan. 6 men and advocated that they be treated better. It does not speak out against all of the pre-trial detainees who are jailed around the country in horrific conditions. Nor does she fight for nationwide change to the jail and prison industries and conditions for inmates.

She goes on to attack special counsel Jack Smith and his investigation and the Justice Department as a whole for what she says is part of President Joe Biden's systemic attack on conservatives. She went on to say that she will not vote for a single budget for the government until the Smith investigation is fully defunded.

"Draining the swamp means impeaching criminal politicians, stopping a communist weaponized government, and objecting to stolen elections. Not apologizing for communists abusing their power to persecute their political enemies," Greene closed.

Buck hit back at Greene, calling into question both her intellect and experience with the law and Constitution.

"When I was teaching law school, I learned and taught certain Constitutional principles. When Marjorie Taylor Greene was teaching CrossFit, she learned a whole different set of values evidently because my idea of what this country should be like is based on the Constitution and she sees the world differently. She has criticized me for voting to certify the election in 2020. The Constitution says, 'Congress shall count the votes.' It doesn't say 'Congress may overturn an election result.' It doesn't say 'Congress may do whatever the heck it wants with the election.' Congress shall count the votes.' That's what the Constitution says. In her CrossFit class, maybe they didn't cover that."

He went on to say that the Constitution also makes it clear that the "impeachment of a president shall be based on treason, high crimes and misdemeanors."

"It doesn't say the political exercise and we hope it does the right thing," Buck said. "So, I get tired — you know, one of the beauties of Congress is you bring 435 people together from different backgrounds and you try to reach a consensus on issues. When you've got people who care more about their social media followers than they do about the Constitution, we have a real problem in Congress."

You can see the clip of the interview below or at the link here.