'This man assaulted everyone': Marjorie Taylor Greene staffer tries to get a protester arrested for whistling

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s staff on Friday tried to get a protester arrested for whistling during a press conference.

The disruption happened as the far-right Congresswoman from Georgia was holding a press conference after visiting Jan. 6 defendants held at a Washington D.C. jail, where she said they were being denied medical care and treated as “political prisoners.”

A Democratic Congressman who joined a delegation led by Greene disputes Green’s characterization of the conditions the inmates are experiencing.

“We toured the DC Jail today and held a press conference outside the jail after our tour,” Greene tweeted.

“This man assaulted everyone there by blowing a whistle as loud in as he could in other’s ears and tried multiple times to assault me and other members.”

She said her staff tried to shield those in attendance from the “assault.”

“He needs to be arrested and we tried to have him arrested,” Greene said.

“My staffer called 911 and reached an automated recording for several minutes before reaching a human. Reported the guy. She then asked the jail to send out an officer and they refused.”

Greene said that the decision not to arrest the man typified a much bigger pattern of lawless liberals acting out without facing consequences.

“This is just another example out of a million others that the left does repeatedly without accountability.”

During her press conference, Greene complained of “ a two-tier justice system,” in which the Jan. 6 defendants are being mistreated.

“I mean what we've seen all along is the pretrial January 6 defendants were treated like political prisoners,” she said.

Greene accused the whistler, who she said also attended a 2021 press conference, of threatening her staffer.

“Sounds like a direct threat, ‘Don’t touch! Touch you die!’” Greene said.

