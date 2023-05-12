Marjorie Taylor Greene denies Trump supporters can be extremists during testy exchange with sociologist
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) insisted she hadn't seen any Donald Trump supporters who could be considered extremists.

During a hearing Thursday of the House Homeland Security Committee, the Georgia Republican questioned sociology professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, who assured lawmakers that she monitored extremist groups looking for threats of violence and not to censor their views, reported Newsweek.

"We are worried about violent extremism," said the American University professor, "not about what people believe, but to the extent that they are moving toward violence."

Greene asked whether she considered Trump supporters to be extremists, and Miller-Idriss said it didn't matter who they supported if they were calling for violence, and the lawmaker denied they could be considered extremists.

"I haven't seen any," Greene said. "By the way, there's a great rally in Iowa this weekend, if you want to study people on the right and what they believe."

