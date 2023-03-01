Marjorie Taylor Greene demands 'safe spaces' for conservatives: 'We deserve it!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reiterated her demand for separation from "woke" liberals by calling for "safe spaces" for conservatives.

Republicans have long sneered at their ideological opponents as "snowflakes" looking to retreat into "safe spaces" -- often to escape racist, sexist or homophobic abuse from conservatives -- but the firebrand Georgia Republican claims she and likeminded folks "deserve" their own.

“We’re fed up with Democrat policies, we’re fed up with the woke ideology being shoved down our throat, and we’re tired of our children being brainwashed into these same ideas,” Greene told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday.

Greene has repeatedly called for a "national divorce" between red states and blue states, and she claimed Monday that an "insane" woman and her adult son accosted her at a restaurant over her political views but offered few details.

“We want our own safe space and we deserve it," she told Hannity.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a frequent target of Greene and other MAGA Republicans for harassment, mocked Greene's comments.

“Republicans ridiculed ‘safe spaces’ and called people ‘snowflakes’, this coming from one of their leaders is literally hilarious.”





