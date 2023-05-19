The View confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene with her own 'confrontational and aggressive' antics
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained that a Black Democratic colleague made her feel unsafe during a confrontation outside the U.S. Capitol, and "The View" reminded viewers of that lawmaker's own "aggressive" behavior in the past.

Greene claimed afterward that Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) made her "feel threatened" when he berated her for standing by embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and she whined that calling her a "white supremacist" was the same as calling her a racial slur -- and the panelists laid into her.

"First of all, the N-word is so offensive, and it refers to skin color basically," said co-host Joy Behar. "White supremacist is a philosophy, an idea. The things are not equal. The fact she could not say the real word shows you how volatile that word is"

Co-host Sunny Hostin recalled Greene appearing alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes and making antisemitic comments herself, and she said the lawmaker used racist tropes to cast Bowman as a menace.

"I think that we need to look at her behavior," Hostin said. "This is someone who is removed from some of the committees because of her comments and behavior. I think we have a clip of what she did even before she got into Congress in terms of harassing other congresspeople."

The producers rolled video of Greene, before she was elected, stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to her office and hurling insults outside her office door, and she also accosted Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg after he discussed gun safety legislation with lawmakers.

"That feels very aggressive to me, right?" Hostin said. "I mean, that feels very aggressive to me. She's also said if she ran the Jan. 6 Capitol attack [they] would have won. She also, Rep. Corey Bush (D-MO) had to move her office away from Greene, after Greene and her staff berated her in a hallway. She's very confrontational, very aggressive."

