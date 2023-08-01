'They're trying to trigger me': Marjorie Taylor Greene claims bipartisan plot to disgrace her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested congressional leaders conspire to "trigger" her in hearings.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Greene attacked Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) after he pointed out that Devon Archer, a business associate of Joe Biden's son, could not connect the president to any wrongdoing.

Although Goldman has held a job as a prosecutor, she claimed he "never worked a day in his life."

"And he uses his job every single day to continue to prosecute President Trump in our committee hearings, no matter the issue, no matter the topic," she complained. "He finds any way possible to attack President Trump in the five minutes that he's given on our very important committee hearings. Not only does he attack President Trump, he attacks me much of the time."

Greene said the Republican-controlled committees often scheduled Goldman to speak before or after her to make her look bad.

"For some reason, they always schedule it to where Dan Goldman is usually speaking after me at some point or possibly right before me," she explained. "And I think that's, I think that's part of the plan."

"They're trying to trigger me, make me angry," she added. "All of his five-minute testimonies and questioning towards our witnesses are always, again, prosecutor mode going after President Trump or trying to trigger me and others on our committees to be angry and attack him back."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.