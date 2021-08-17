Marjorie Taylor Greene returns to Twitter -- and immediately gets flattened

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) returned to Twitter on Tuesday morning, one week after being banned from the social media platform for spreading dangerous rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the tweet that led to her suspension, she wrote that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "should not approve the covid vaccines," before claiming that the vaccines were "failing."
Returning on Tuesday she kicked off the morning by taking shots at Twitter and then recommending her fans instead go to GETTR -- the alternative platform catering to fans of Donald Trump that has been plagued with multiple problems including turning into a recruitment tool for ISIS.
On Twitter she wrote, "After 7 days of Twitter jail, I just have to say @GettrOfficial is GREAT! Terrorist like the Taliban don't have an account. GETTR doesn't send me emails about violating German law. And I have freedom of speech, absolutely love it! GETTR is very American!" while promoting her account.
Critics of the lawmaker were not pleased that she returned to clutter up their feeds -- and expressed disappointment that she was not permanently banned.
You can see some comments below:
