Marjorie Taylor Greene's prediction about Trump's future slapped aside by top Dem

Appearing as the inaugural guest on MSNBC's new "Inside with Jen Psaki," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) dismissed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's prediction that Donald Trump would benefit from being indicted in a Manhattan courtroom.

Speaking with the former White House press secretary now hosting her own show, the top Democrat said his Republican colleague from Georgia is not a person to be taken seriously.

"I want to read you one more tweet," Psaki prompted. "This is from Marjorie Taylor Greene where she said, 'If the Manhattan DA indicts Donald Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win.'"

"Do you agree with the notion that indictment would help Donald Trump politically?" she asked.

"The last person that I'm going to lean into for political insight is from Marjorie Taylor Greene," he shot back before adding, "Although I should note that she has become one of the most important House Republicans in the Congress and, for all we know, could be on the presidential ticket as the vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump ."

"That is how important she has become to the extreme MAGA Republican House majority in the Congress right now but that is also one of the reasons why the American people should be concerned," he continued.

Watch below or at the link: