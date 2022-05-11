Mark Esper schools Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Trump's Mexican missile plot: 'It was an act of war'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tried to provide cover for former President Donald Trump over his plan to launch missiles into Mexico on Wednesday -- but he was promptly corrected by former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper has been making the rounds in recent days promoting his book "A Sacred Oath" in which he discloses a number of what he has described as "outlandish" incidents that took place during Trump's presidency.

Perhaps one of the most shocking is the revelation that Trump seriously and repeatedly suggested that the U.S. military shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy drug cartels -- and then try to hide the fact that the United States was responsible.

During Thursday's interview, Kilmeade, seemed more concerned about whether Esper should have included Trump's suggestion in the book.

Kilmeade said to Esper: “These are almost like think tank questions ... Do you think it’s right to put that in a book?”

The former defense secretary was unequivocal in his response, saying, "With regard to shooting missiles into Mexico, yes, I thought that was an act of war. It was illegal."

Esper says Trump proposed shooting "some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly," adding that 'no one would know it was us.'" Trump said at the time that he would just declare that the United States had not conducted the strikes, Esper recounts. Were he not "staring Trump in the face" when he made the suggestion he would have thought it was a joke.

Watch the video below or at this link.