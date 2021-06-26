Mike Lindell jumps into wild Missouri Senate primary for gun-waving vigilante lawyer Mark McCloskey
Mark and Patricia McCloskey (Screen Grab0

St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey is trotting out some big guns from the lunatic fringe in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated in 2022 by Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

McCloskey tweeted today that pillow guy Mike Lindell will be making a video appearance tomorrow at a campaign cookout already headlined by Rep. Madison Cawthorn on behalf of McCloskey. The gun-waving personal-injury lawyer gained infamy by menacing peaceful BLM protesters as they walked past his mansion last June.

The senate race has emerged as a free-for-all among Trump worshippers. Disgraced ex-Gov. Eric Greitens has already recruited former Trump advisor (and Don Jr. girlfriend) Kimberly Guilfoyle as his campaign chair and garnered the endorsement of Rudy Giuliani. Also in the race are state Atty. Gen. Eric Schmitt, who wrote lead amicus briefs in the failed Texas and Pennsylvania lawsuits to sabotage the 2020 election, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a who voted to overturn President Joe's Biden win in Congress.

McCloskey pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charges for having brandished an assault weapon at unarmed, peaceful demonstrators who were walking to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson to protest police injustice. His wife, Patricia, plead to misdemeanor harassment.

McCloskey was quick to make his criminal conviction the proud centerpiece of his campaign for the U.S. Senate, which he had announced in May. In similar fashion, McCloskey has chosen to double down on the couple's tragic fashion choices -- both of them standing barefoot, he in a pink polo shirt and his wife in a mustard-stained striped top -- as they brandished their shaking firearms with the dexterity of polar bears.

McCloskey is billing tomorrow's event as "Mark McCloskey's 1st annual Pink Shirt Guy BBQ and RINO roast."

SmartNews