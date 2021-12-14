Major North Carolina paper calls on Congress to drop the hammer on 'embarrassment' Mark Meadows

On Tuesday morning, following revelations that former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was flooded with texts from Trump insiders panicked about the ongoing Jan 6th riot as it happened, a major North Carolina paper urged Congress to throw the book at him.

Under a headline that bluntly proclaimed "Mark Meadows is an embarrassment to NC. Congress should take a hard line with him," the editorial board of the Charlotte Observer made their case that the former House member is bringing dishonor on the state he once represented.

Pointing out that Meadows has reneged on a pledge to talk to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, the editorial board urged the committee members to come after the Trump aide with everything they have.

"The Jan. 6 committee wants to hear about those machinations. Crucially, it wants Meadows’s version of what Trump was doing as the Capitol was under assault and how he responded to calls for help from Capitol security officials and members of Congress," the editors wrote, before adding, "For North Carolina, Meadows is more than a figure in a Washington drama. He is the embodiment of how the state’s turn to extreme gerrymandering has opened the way for reactionary and incompetent candidates to represent the state in Congress."

They then added, "It has long been clear that Meadows is a Trump sycophant. Now the question is whether his eagerness to please included breaking the law. The Jan. 6 committee needs to take a hard line with the former chief of staff who never drew a line for Trump."

You can read their whole case against Meadows here.