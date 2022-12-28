'Clearly a violation': CNN's Gloria Borger slams Meadows for regularly burning White House documents
Mark Meadows. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

On CNN Tuesday, analyst Gloria Borger reacted to new reporting that star January 6 Committee whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson saw Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace multiple times a week in the run-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including after a meeting with election conspiracy theorist Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

This information came as part of a new dump of transcripts this week from the committee, as investigators wrap up their work after issuing the final report.

"How incredible is it that Cassidy Hutchinson saw Mark Meadows burning documents?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"It is remarkable, it is absurd, and it is clearly in violation of the Presidential Records Act, assuming that every piece of paper in the White House should be archived," said Borger. "We don't know what these things were that he was throwing in the fireplace, and we had known he had on occasion thrown something in the fireplace."

"Unless this was a newspaper clipping or something to that effect, I think he's got a lot of questions he needs to answer," Borger continued.

"Not to mention his violations of the Clean Air Act for doing that," joked former federal prosecutor Shan Wu, also on the panel.

Watch the discussion below or at the link here:

Gloria Borger on Mark Meadows burning documents www.youtube.com

SmartNews