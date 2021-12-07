Mark Meadows calls Gen. John Kelly a liar in new book

President Donald Trump's chiefs of staff appear to conflict with each other over the tales from their time in the White House.

In Mark Meadows's new book, he claims that Trump never said that "Hitler did great things, as was printed in Michael C. Bender’s book Frankly, We Did Win This Election. I knew that he hadn’t."

According to Bender's book, Gen. John Kelly was giving Trump a kind of history lesson on how World War I led to World War II.

“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump told the four-star Marine genera, according to the pages.



Trump was so furious that the story made it into the book that he summoned Bender to Mar-a-Lago to yell at him and make threats.

"Multiple people heard these things and confirmed them," said Bender about the Hitler remark. "That tells me that that's correct."

Trump went on to call it "defamatory," which Bender assumed meant Trump would sue him. Despite Trump's proclivity for lawsuits, he never did anything legally about the claim.

Meadows claims that when he began writing his book that he offered to come to Bedminster to "get his side of these one-sided stories."

"But it soon became clear that doing so would be pointless," said Meadows. "I did not ask the president, for instance, if he ever said that Hitler did great things, I did not ask whether he had ever balled up a newspaper and tossed it at Mike Pence, knowing that the answer would be an emphatic no."

Meadows's characterization of the "balled up newspaper," seems intentionally exaggerated.

Bender wrote that the moment came in May 2018 and was the "most heated Pence had ever gotten with Trump." News broke that Pence's super-PAC hired Corey Lewandowski, which he said was a favor requested by Jared Kushner.

"Trump threw the article at Pence when they climbed into the presidential limousine on their way to the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. Trump thought the story made it seem like his team was bailing on him in the middle of the Russia probe. Trump gave Pence the silent treatment for the rest of the ride. He finally spoke to the vice president on the way back to the White House—just long enough to criticize his No. 2."

"So disloyal," Trump said, according to the Bender book.

"Pence had spent almost an entire lunch with Trump discussing the plan," which apparently Trump had forgotten.

"We walked you through every detail of this," Pence said according to Bender. "We did this for you—as a favor. And this is how you respond? You need to get your facts straight."

That exchange reportedly took place in the presidential limo, meaning the story had to have come from those closest to Trump-like Pence or Gen. Kelly, who was still working as the chief of staff at the time.

Meadows was still in Congress when these events are reported to have taken place. He would have no knowledge of the situation, where Kelly and others interviewed for Bender's book were. "Multiple people heard these things and confirmed them."

In the acknowledgments, Bender specifically thanks John Kelly.