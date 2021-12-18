'Dumbest a-hole on the Hill': Watch Michael Cohen laugh at 'stupid' Mark Meadows' legal problems
Appearing on MSNBC with host Lindsey Reiser, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen laughed when Reiser mentioned former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' legal problems and proceeded to bury the former North Carolina lawmaker in derision, calling him "stupid" among other insults.

Asked about the House committee citing Meadows for contempt, Cohen snorted and smiled and then piled on by explaining to Meadows everything he has done wrong to put himself in the position he is in.

"He's turned over texts and documents and he won't fully cooperate with the committee. What do you think is going on there?" Reiser asked.

"I've been very vocal about Mark Meadows for a multitude of reasons," Cohen replied. "First and foremost, as I continue to say, I think Mark Meadows is the dumbest a-hole on the Hill, to be very honest with you."

"Not only does this dope go and put out a book, now he's trying to claim the rights of the 5th amendment against self-incrimination. Hey stupid? You put out a book, they now have the right to ask you about things like that," he continued. "That was his first mistake. The second, and this is something that I constantly look at and I think about when I see the nonsense that goes on in the inner circle, considering I was there at one point and at the top of the heap. I'm watching and I'm seeing these 9,000 texts, emails from who to who to who, and I wonder, I know for a fact that there are more, but what I wonder is why these 9,000?'

"Who is the next one to be thrown under the bus?" Cohen added. "And the way it looks like to me, it looks like a few people and Mark Meadows is certainly going to be one of them and I think Don Jr. is potentially another."

