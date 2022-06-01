The View's Sunny Hostin: Why are parents terrified of critical race theory silent 'when kids are being gunned down?'

"The View" co-hosts began their Wednesday show with a super-cut of Republican claims that the causes of mass shootings have nothing to do with guns.

According to the clips of GOP officials and Fox hosts, mass shootings have to do with a lack of prayer in schools, critical race theory, cross-dressing, so-called "wokeness," and cannabis.

Fox host Laura Ingraham was ridiculed on Tuesday evening after she dedicated her show to "reefer madness," an idea from a 1936 propaganda film that falsely claimed cannabis use leads to murder, suicide, rape, hallucinations and a descent into madness.

"What is she on? Hey, Whoopi, she's high on something?" asked Joy Behar.

"Listen, I know you're going to think I'm crazy, but none of those things are the issue," said Whoopi Goldberg. "The issue is that there is an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on. They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar. Kids can get an assault weapon. That's the issue. It's not if people are smoking too much weed. You know that, Laura. You should know that."

She went on to say that it isn't any of the things named by the Republicans in the clip.

"You can put it through a BS lens if you want to and keep pretending like you don't know that we have an issue with assault weapons — and this will be the last I have to say on it," Goldberg continued. "This weapon, you cannot hunt with it. You cannot go bird hunting with it. It is made to kill and destroy bodies. That's what it does. That's what it's for and, frankly, you can keep all your other guns."

She went on to say that there are no reasons for individuals to have an AR-15 or other assault weapons used by law enforcement and the military.

"I'm sorry. I didn't mean to -- but it's just -- I don't understand. People who smoke weed are not carrying AR-15s. Okay? They don't even know where they put them, okay?" said Goldberg.

But it was Sunny Hostin that noted the shooter in Uvalde, Texas knew the shooter drills and knew what local schools were prepared to do in the event of a shooter.

She also recalled that was less than a year ago that many right-wing parents were losing their minds over "critical race theory" for supposedly destroying a generation of young people.

"The other thing I thought, remember when all the parents were up in arms about CRT, alleged CRT and they thought that the real danger was discussing race in the classroom," said Hostin. "That was the real danger, not guns. And, so, I'd like to see that same energy that we saw from all those parents. 'Rah, rah, rah and racism!' And 'I don't want my kids to feel like oppressors.' Where are those parents when their kids are being gunned down in classrooms?"

