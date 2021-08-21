Matt Gaetz critics stunned after he posts 'creepy' photo of his fiance sleeping
Matt Gaetz (Screen Capture)

On Saturday morning, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter to post a picture of his fiance that he took of her as she was sleeping, that stunned critics of the Floridan Republican who is already under fire for allegedly paying under-aged women for sex.

With Gaetz already under investigation at both the federal and state level over his reported sexual shenanigans, he took the opportunity to humiliate fiance Ginger Lockey by taking a selfie with her as she slept with her head back and her mouth wide open.

Posting it to Twitter, he wrote, "So blessed to be with the beautiful ⁦@LuckeyGinger."

That set off a flood of comments, including one that called his actions "Disgustiing predatory behavior."

You can see more like that below:




















